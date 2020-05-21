Time Out says

This cheekily named shop will put a smile on Cantonese speakers’ faces. Si Dan is a near homophone for ‘whatever’, but Si Dan’s food is anything but average. Specialising in eggs, Si Dan cooks up egg dishes from different countries around the globe. Try the signature onsen egg mashed potatoes, a simple dish with a smooth mouthfeel and the rich aroma of eggs complemented by black truffle.