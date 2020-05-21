This cheekily named shop will put a smile on Cantonese speakers’ faces. Si Dan is a near homophone for ‘whatever’, but Si Dan’s food is anything but average. Specialising in eggs, Si Dan cooks up egg dishes from different countries around the globe. Try the signature onsen egg mashed potatoes, a simple dish with a smooth mouthfeel and the rich aroma of eggs complemented by black truffle.
Si Dan
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 49 Pak She Street,
- Cheung Chau
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 4645 0461
- Opening hours:
- Wed-Mon 12.30pm-10pm
