Hong Kong
Sichuan Spicy Crab

  Restaurants
  Tsim Sha Tsui
If you're craving some mouthwatering Sichuan cuisine, this hot pot skewer joint in Tsim Sha Tsui is open until past midnight. They offer extensive dishes from seafood, meat, veggies, and more. Must-tries are their Sichuan-style spicy crab, grilled meat skewers, grilled fish, and chicken or seafood pot. If you’re coming here as a group, make sure to try their seafood pot with prawns, crabs, abalone, crayfish, clams and more. That's enough to feed your whole gang at such great value for money.   



Address:
G/F, Kimbry Court, 58-60A Kimberley Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
23989608 or 54800771
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 5pm-2.30am
