Sichuan Spicy Crab

Time Out says

If you're craving some mouthwatering Sichuan cuisine, this hot pot skewer joint in Tsim Sha Tsui is open until past midnight. They offer extensive dishes from seafood, meat, veggies, and more. Must-tries are their Sichuan-style spicy crab, grilled meat skewers, grilled fish, and chicken or seafood pot. If you’re coming here as a group, make sure to try their seafood pot with prawns, crabs, abalone, crayfish, clams and more. That's enough to feed your whole gang at such great value for money.





