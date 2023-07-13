If you're craving some mouthwatering Sichuan cuisine, this hot pot skewer joint in Tsim Sha Tsui is open until past midnight. They offer extensive dishes from seafood, meat, veggies, and more. Must-tries are their Sichuan-style spicy crab, grilled meat skewers, grilled fish, and chicken or seafood pot. If you’re coming here as a group, make sure to try their seafood pot with prawns, crabs, abalone, crayfish, clams and more. That's enough to feed your whole gang at such great value for money.
Sichuan Spicy Crab
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- G/F, Kimbry Court, 58-60A Kimberley Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 23989608 or 54800771
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 5pm-2.30am
