Sick! Burger (Causeway Bay)

Time Out says

If you want to save yourself a trip to Ma On Shan to visit Sick! Burger, the local fast food joint has opened a second store in Causeway Bay, located at the end of Haven Street. While you can dig into hearty burgers and sides which are also sold at their flagship store, the Causeway Bay branch serves up location-exclusive items like irresistably thick milk shakes, flavoured with taro and soy milk; Ovaltine and chocolate milk; and even D24 durian and peanut butter.