Sleep Well Eat More

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun
  1. Sleep Well Eat More
  Sleep Well Eat More
Sleep Well Eat More might be an odd name for a cafe, but their name is a message for their customers, who will sleep soundly after indulging in their food. With a strong emphasis on desserts, Sleep Well Eat More offers sweet treats like their Instagram famous cakes, Basque cheesecakes, and tri-colour taro balls served with a selection of traditional sweet soups. Aside from providing a variety of coffees using single origin Brazilian beans, the cafe also provides tea beverages for you to enjoy with your sweet treats.

Details

Address:
G/F, 368 Queen's Road West,
Sai Wan,
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/sleepwelleatmore_studio
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 3.30pm-9pm
