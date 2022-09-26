Time Out says

Sleep Well Eat More might be an odd name for a cafe, but their name is a message for their customers, who will sleep soundly after indulging in their food. With a strong emphasis on desserts, Sleep Well Eat More offers sweet treats like their Instagram famous cakes, Basque cheesecakes, and tri-colour taro balls served with a selection of traditional sweet soups. Aside from providing a variety of coffees using single origin Brazilian beans, the cafe also provides tea beverages for you to enjoy with your sweet treats.