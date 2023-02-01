Hong Kong
Smokehouse Bar & Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok
  1. smokehouse bar & grill
    Photograph: Courtesy Smokehouse Bar & Grill
  2. smokehouse bar & grill
    Photograph: Courtesy Smokehouse Bar & Grill
Time Out says

Dig into hearty dishes fresh off the grill at Smokehouse Bar & Grill in Langham Place. This joint serves up authentic flavours from America’s deep south, which can be found in their extensive menu of slow-smoked meats. Aside from providing classic dishes such as beef brisket ($248) and 24-hour slow-smoked beef short rib ($418), Smokehouse also offers contemporary delicacies like smoky cumin lamb skewers ($198) to suit local palates. For the more adventurous diners out there, be sure to also try out their signature, smoke-filled desserts like smokey toffee banana ($75), or selection of whisky-based cocktails infused with fruit flavoured smoke.

Details

Address:
Shop 05, Level 13, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2972 0078
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-10pm
