This retro gelateria on Hollywood Road churns out a rotating menu of 14 flavours, including various lactose-free and animal-free gelatos made with lactose-free milk or cashew milk. Customers can order classic flavours like pistachio crunch and intense chocolate, or try contemporary creations like blackberry and cinnamon. Aside from chilled treats, Snack Baby also offers a range of cocktails to sip on, such as their own version of an espresso martini, as well as Affogato Baby, which has fior di latte gelato added into the mix. They also have wines and mocktails for those looking for lighter beverage alternatives.