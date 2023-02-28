Hong Kong
Snow Garden (Hung Hom)

  • Restaurants
  • Whampoa
Snow Garden
Photograph: Courtesy Snow GardenSnow Garden
Time Out says

Led by Chiang Biu, a co-founder of the original Snow Garden in North Point from the ‘80s, the restaurant’s Hung Hom location is now open. Distinct from your usual Cantonese cuisine, Snow Garden Hung Hom offers modern Huaiyang cuisine – also known as Shanghainese cuisine – and diners can indulge in both traditional staples as well as innovative new creations by the Chiang. Some standout dishes we’ve tried include Snow Garden’s signature pan-fried pork bun ($72 for four pieces), the hearty double-boiled Jinhua ham soup with chicken and Tientsin cabbage ($1,480), the ox tongue ($168) and pigeon ($148) both in a marinated rice wine sauce, sauteed river prawns ($108), jellyfish in scallion oil ($108), smoked whole eel ($980), and famed xiao long bao ($60 for four pieces). For dessert, try out their deep-fried sesame ball ($32 for two pieces) – another classic from the restaurant.

Details

Address:
Shop 101, 1/F, Y83, 83 Wuhu Street, Hung Hom
Hong Kong
Contact:
3897 9686
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11:30am-3pm, 6pm-11pm
