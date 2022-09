Time Out says

In contrast to their industrial-style interior, So. High Coffee Bar serves their coffee and tea in exquisite tea cups to brighten your cafe-hopping experience. If you’d like something boozier, So.High offers a medley of wines, spirits, and beers to choose from. The cafe offers an outdoor seating area, making it a great spot to hang out with your furry friends or to people-watch as they walk along High Street.