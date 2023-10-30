Soft Thunder (Wan Chai)

Time Out says

Since opening their brick-and-mortar bakery in Sai Ying Pun during 2021, Soft Thunder has become one of the city’s most popular bakeries, winning many Hongkongers over with their French pastries. The local bakery has now expanded and opened its first cafe-slash-bakery in Wan Chai, where people can dine-in and enjoy pastries within the spacious venue. Aside from offering classic viennoiserie, such as cinnamon rolls, giant palmier cookies, and egg tarts, Soft Thunder’s Wan Chai location also sells branch-exclusive items like creme caramel danish, pistachio croissant, a pistachio-flavoured unicorn puff, and more.