Head to Staunton Street to find Solebrew, a brand new cafe-bar spread over two floors. This cool and trendy venue is co-founded by Lokman of popular Cantopop boy band Mirror, and uses streetwear culture and sneakers as the inspiration behind their concept. Step into Solebrew to find a cosy dining space, a VIP-exclusive area called The Vault in the cafe’s basement, as well as their impressive display which shows off 100 pairs of rare and collectible sneakers.



During the day, customers can enjoy specialty coffees and light bites from Solebrew’s menu like bagels, yoghurt cups, or ice cream. Once the clock strikes 5pm, Solebrew’s baristas offer creative cocktails behind their bars. Customers can sip on creations like the smoked tea and whisky-based Smokin’ Jazzman, or Blue Soul, the bar’s signature cocktail which features a homemade chrysanthemum syrup.