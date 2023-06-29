Hong Kong
Solo Udon

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
If their name wasn't obvious enough, Solo Udon is a Japanese restaurant that specialises to solo diners. All of the seats here are separated by clear partitions, so you'll be able to enjoy your udon in peace. Unlike most Japanese restaurants where you'll have to speak to the waiting staff, Solo Udon allows you to order and pay for your desired dishes from their self-service kiosks, which will give you a QR code receipt that you can scan at your table to send your order into the kitchen. The udon here is handmade daily using wheat flour from Hokkaido, and can be slurped up in hot soups such as matsu shrimp tempura with shrimp bisque; or enjoyed cold in options like mentaiko sauce with a soft-boiled egg. Aside from their udon bowls, this Japanese restaurant also offers deep-fried appetisers like mentaiko cheese rolls and sakura shrimp tempura kakiage, as well as canned cake parfaits. 

Details

Address:
Shop 3, G/F, V Point, 18 Tang Lung Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
67905970
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-10pm
