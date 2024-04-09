Hong Kong
Sonny's Pizza

  • Restaurants
  • Soho
Check out this take-out pizza spot along Elgin Street

Singapore-based pizza restaurant Sonny’s Pizza has opened its first overseas location along Elgin Street. Unlike their Singaporean counterpart, the Hong Kong branch operates as a takeaway shop where customers can dig into pizzas by the slice (from $45 and up) as well as purchase whole 12-inch ($158) or 16-inch pizzas (from $280 and up). Aside from offering classic pizza toppings like cheese or pepperoni, Sonny’s also has signature special flavours such as Steak n’ Cheese topped with bechamel sauce and sliced steak, or Kowloon Kid topped with lap cheong cured sausage and bacon. Additionally, customers can also sample the stall’s beef hotdogs, which come generously garnished with ingredients like homemade chilli, pickled peppers, or even okonomiyaki sauce. If you’ve still got room left for more, don’t forget to grab a cone ($28) or cup ($38) of Sonny’s soft-serve ice cream to end your indulgent meal on a sweet note. 

Details

Address:
1 Elgin Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Sun, Tue-Wed 1pm-10pm, Thur-Sat 1pm-late
