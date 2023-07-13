Time Out says

In the mood for something icy? Sososo Kakigori is one of Sheung Wan's newest dessert spots that specialise in kakigori, or Japanese shaved ice. Here, you can find mountain-high piles of shaved ice that get doused in flavoured syrups like strawberry, kiwi, watermelon, as well as some unique flavours like shikuawasa, a Japanese citrus fruit native to Okinawa. In addition to their Japanese shaved ices, Sososo Kakigori offers some refreshing fruit teas, sodas, cold brew coffee, and delightfully chewy warabi mochi.