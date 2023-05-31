Hong Kong
Soul Guide

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Time Out says

Soul Guide is an all new dai pai dong-themed restaurant located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui. This restaurant’s English name is a homophone for the Cantonese phrase ‘street sweeping’, which describes the action of eating from various street food vendors. While this new restaurant has a vibrant interior with fluorescent light fixtures and colourful furniture, Soul Guide has a down-to-earth atmosphere that’s casual and approachable, which is key to the dai pai dong dining experience. Soul Guide’s menu offers a large range of dai pai dong classics, such as typhoon-shelter style stir-fried crab, Chaozhou-style marinated mix platter, deep fried crispy pork knuckle, and more. To order dishes, diners can either browse around the restaurant’s counters to see what piques their interest, call a staff member to order from their table, or scan the provided QR codes to look through Soul Guide’s menu at their own pace. 

Details

Address:
F/2, Tern Plaza, 5 Cameron Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6382 3683
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-12am
