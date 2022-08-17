Time Out says

Taking off from their online boutique, Soulgood Bakery now sells their Basque cheesecakes in an adorable store that looks straight out of a Wes Anderson film. Revamping the original Spanish cheesecake recipe, Soulgood Bakery’s creations utilises Asian ingredients like mochi, pandan, taro, and matcha to create scrumptious cheesecakes that appeal to local taste buds. If you’re looking for something to enjoy on the go, they also sell cake jars with layers of indulgent fillings sandwiched between cake sponges.