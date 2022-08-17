Hong Kong
Timeout

Soulgood Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Time Out says

Taking off from their online boutique, Soulgood Bakery now sells their Basque cheesecakes in an adorable store that looks straight out of a Wes Anderson film. Revamping the original Spanish cheesecake recipe, Soulgood Bakery’s creations utilises Asian ingredients like mochi, pandan, taro, and matcha to create scrumptious cheesecakes that appeal to local taste buds. If you’re looking for something to enjoy on the go, they also sell cake jars with layers of indulgent fillings sandwiched between cake sponges.

Details

Address:
Shop B201-39, B2 Taste Chamber, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.soulgoodbakeryhk.com
9609 5711
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur, Sun 12pm-8pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-9pm
