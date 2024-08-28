Subscribe
  • Restaurants | Taiwanese
  • Taikoo Shing

Spicy Noodle

Taiwanese chain restaurant Spicy Noodle has opened its first location at Cityplaza in Taikoo. This chain has become widely popular for its signature XiaoHun noodles tossed in housemade chilli oil packed with Chinese medicinal ingredients and top-grade chilli peppers. Each bowl of the restaurant’s signature noodles comes with your choice of mild or spicy beef broth with add-ins like beef brisket, tendon, or shank. Additionally, customers can choose their desired side dish from options such as spicy tofu skin, tofu, or braised duck blood.

Shop 148, 1/F, Cityplaza, 18 Tai Koo Shing Rd, Taikoo Shing
Hong Kong
Mon-Sun 11.30am-9pm
You may also like
