Starbucks Hong Kong has opened its first pet-friendly store in Cheung Sha Wan. Aside from plenty of indoor seating for customers, this location also features an outdoor seating area where you can enjoy coffee and light meals with your furry friends. While you can enjoy the same menu items found at other Starbucks branches in the city, this pet-friendly location also offers free Puppuccinos for all customers who bring their dogs upon purchasing any items!