Time Out says

Venture to Tsim Sha Tsui to find Stella Kappo, a Japanese and Italian fusion restaurant that presents the best of both cuisines. While diners can sit at the indoor tables or by the chef’s counter, Stella Kappo also presents a gorgeous terrace where guests can enjoy their meals in transparent tents that look like igloos. When it comes to their fare, Steppa Kappo offers an eight-course dinner tasting meal (from $788) which starts off with a range of appetisers such as daily sashimi with apple and yuzu jelly; aka ebi with fig and prawn crackers; and Japanese crab roe with mozzarella cheese on wafers. Then, guests will get to choose from a range of entrees before indulging in three sumptuous mains, including risotto with abalone; Anguilla eel with nduja; and A5 Wagyu with daikon and asparagus. Finally, the meal concludes with a selection of petit fours, as well as a red bean and ricotta castella sponge cake. Alternatively, diners can enjoy a three-course executive lunch ($188) or order a la carte from Stella Kappo’s menu to savour as many dishes as desired.