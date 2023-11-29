Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Stella Kappo

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Stella Kappo
    Photograph: Courtesy Stella Kappo
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Stella Kappo
    Photograph: Courtesy Stella Kappo
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Stella Kappo
    Photograph: Courtesy Stella Kappo
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Stella Kappo
    Photograph: Courtesy Stella Kappo
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Stella Kappo
    Photograph: Courtesy Stella Kappo
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Venture to Tsim Sha Tsui to find Stella Kappo, a Japanese and Italian fusion restaurant that presents the best of both cuisines. While diners can sit at the indoor tables or by the chef’s counter, Stella Kappo also presents a gorgeous terrace where guests can enjoy their meals in transparent tents that look like igloos. When it comes to their fare, Steppa Kappo offers an eight-course dinner tasting meal (from $788) which starts off with a range of appetisers such as daily sashimi with apple and yuzu jelly; aka ebi with fig and prawn crackers; and Japanese crab roe with mozzarella cheese on wafers. Then, guests will get to choose from a range of entrees before indulging in three sumptuous mains, including risotto with abalone; Anguilla eel with nduja; and A5 Wagyu with daikon and asparagus. Finally, the meal concludes with a selection of petit fours, as well as a red bean and ricotta castella sponge cake. Alternatively, diners can enjoy a three-course executive lunch ($188) or order a la carte from Stella Kappo’s menu to savour as many dishes as desired.

Details

Address:
Shop 308, Level 3, The One, 100 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9301 3108
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.