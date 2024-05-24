Stiletto Night by Pirata Group

Time Out says

Amp up your nights out with exclusive cocktails and irresistible offers

Add more excitement to your week with Pirata Group's Stiletto Night, a series of exclusive themed events featuring buy-one-get-free promotions and free-flow drinks at their various venues.

Say goodbye to those Monday blues at Chaiwala’s Spice Girls Night, where starting 6pm, stiletto wearers can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on a wide selection of creative cocktails, spirits, wines, Champagnes, and beer. For a spicy twist, try the Spice Side cocktail crafted with artisanal masala chai vodka, or savour the fusion of cachaça, orange curaçao, and cardamom with The Pod.

Join The G&T World Tour at The Optimist every Tuesday. Treat yourself to a 90-minute free-flow session for just $198 and enjoy an array of gin and tonics featuring classic London Dry to sloe gins.

Pisco lovers can head to Nikkei izakaya TokyoLima for Una Noche in Pisco on Thursdays. Here stiletto wearers can indulge in handcrafted pisco-based cocktails and take advantage of the buy-one-get-free offers on selected beverages, including cocktails like Pisco Punch and Pretty in Pink.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Pirata Group