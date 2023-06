Time Out says

Hokkaido's award-winning soup curry restaurant Suage has opened its first branch in Langham Place. Currently, they offer 10 soup curry bowls with toppings like crispy whole chicken leg, Hiroshima oysters, braised pork belly, as well as lobster with assorted seafood, which is only available in Hong Kong. Aside from offering their original recipe, Suage also allows diners to customise their curries by choosing their desired carbs, soup base, and spice level.