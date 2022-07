Time Out says

Since Japanese conveyor belt restaurant Sushiro opened its first chain in Hong Kong in 2019, they’ve taken the city by storm. Continuing to bring quality but affordable Japanese cuisine to Hongkongers, Sushiro is set to open the first international branch of their popular izakaya restaurant, Sugidama, at The Hennessy in Wan Chai. Set to open on August 3, Sugidama will offer guests over 100 kinds of Japanese dishes and sake in a vibrant, authentic izakaya experience.