Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sukiyaki Isekuma

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Photograph: Courtesy Sukiyaki Isekuma
    Photograph: Courtesy Sukiyaki Isekuma
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Photograph: Courtesy Sukiyaki Isekuma
    Photograph: Courtesy Sukiyaki Isekuma
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Sukiyaki Isekuma
    Photograph: Courtesy Sukiyaki Isekuma
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Sukiyaki Isekuma
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Sukiyaki Isekuma presents an elevated and contemporary take on sukiyaki in their intimate 22-seater venue in Tsim Sha Tsui. Whether you dine at Sukiyaki Isekuma for lunch or dinner, this Japanese restaurant provides a selection of set menus that come with appetisers and seasonal dishes, as well as sukiyaki slices made with premium Wagyu like Kagawa Olive-gyu and Kyoto Himegyu. If you still have room, Sukiyaki Isekuma allows diners to top up their orders with grilled add-ons such as ribeye or sirloin of Kagawa Olive-gyu and Kyoto Himegyu, wagyu tataki, Awa Sudachi chicken thigh, and Hokkaido Yongenton pork shoulder loin. 

Details

Address:
G13, Harbour Pinnacle, 8 Minden Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2109 1155
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 12pm-2.30, 6pm-10.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.