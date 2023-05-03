Time Out says

Sukiyaki Isekuma presents an elevated and contemporary take on sukiyaki in their intimate 22-seater venue in Tsim Sha Tsui. Whether you dine at Sukiyaki Isekuma for lunch or dinner, this Japanese restaurant provides a selection of set menus that come with appetisers and seasonal dishes, as well as sukiyaki slices made with premium Wagyu like Kagawa Olive-gyu and Kyoto Himegyu. If you still have room, Sukiyaki Isekuma allows diners to top up their orders with grilled add-ons such as ribeye or sirloin of Kagawa Olive-gyu and Kyoto Himegyu, wagyu tataki, Awa Sudachi chicken thigh, and Hokkaido Yongenton pork shoulder loin.