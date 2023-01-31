Time Out says

If you’re looking for down-to-earth Korean dining, then Suljib is the place to visit. Their venue offers a range of seating options, from sharing tables in their common space to booth seats with separating curtains which cater to diners who prefer something a little more private. Dig into dishes like spicy boneless chicken feet ($88), Korean boiled pork belly with octopus ($288), cheese kimchi pancake ($165), and pick your poison from options spanning Korean wines, soju, makgeolli, and beer from Suljib’s drink menu.