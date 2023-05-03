Sumac Restaurant and Lounge

Time Out says

Lebanese restaurant Sumac has reopened with an entirely new look, a sleek cocktail lounge, and an al fresco dining area. Helmed by executive chef Ahmed Mahrous and head chef Hussain Al Ankouni, Sumac dishes up plenty of Mediterranean classics like hot and cold mezze, sayadiyeh, charcoal grilled chicken, and roasted whole sea bream or samke harra. Aside from offering Lebanese-inspired cocktails, Sumac’s beverage menu offers an extensive range of Lebanese wines and arak.