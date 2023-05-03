Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sumac Restaurant and Lounge

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. sumac restaurant and lounge
    Photograph: Courtesy Sumac Restaurant and Lounge
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. sumac restaurant and lounge
    Photograph: Courtesy Sumac Restaurant and Lounge
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Lebanese restaurant Sumac has reopened with an entirely new look, a sleek cocktail lounge, and an al fresco dining area. Helmed by executive chef Ahmed Mahrous and head chef Hussain Al Ankouni, Sumac dishes up plenty of Mediterranean classics like hot and cold mezze, sayadiyeh, charcoal grilled chicken, and roasted whole sea bream or samke harra. Aside from offering Lebanese-inspired cocktails, Sumac’s beverage menu offers an extensive range of Lebanese wines and arak.

Details

Address:
8 Glenealy, Glenealy, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2147 9191
Opening hours:
Tues-Fri 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm, Sat 12pm-4pm, 6pm-11pm, Sun 12pm-4pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.