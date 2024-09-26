Visit Sun Moon Place on Ship Street to enjoy a sweeping variety of nostalgic and comforting Chinese dishes. Taking over the former location of Cantonese restaurant Ship Kee, this new eatery prides itself on Peking cuisine, whipping up signature creations like hot and sour soup, preserved smoked chicken, as well as Peking duck roasted to achieve paper-thin skin while remaining juicy on the inside. Additionally, diners can look towards northern Chinese creations such as sliced pig knuckles, fried egg rolls with meat and vegetables, and sizzling mutton with spring onions. Wrap up with Sun Moon Palace’s desserts like caramelised apples covered in spun sugar, or opt for soufflé balls with mashed red beans and banana, generously dusted in caster sugar.