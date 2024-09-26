Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. sun moon place
    Photograph: Courtesy Sun Moon Place
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. sun moon place
    Photograph: Courtesy Sun Moon Place
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. sun moon place
    Photograph: Courtesy Sun Moon Place
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. sun moon place
    Photograph: Courtesy Sun Moon Place
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Restaurants | Chinese
  • Wan Chai

Sun Moon Place

Advertising

Time Out says

Visit Sun Moon Place on Ship Street to enjoy a sweeping variety of nostalgic and comforting Chinese dishes. Taking over the former location of Cantonese restaurant Ship Kee, this new eatery prides itself on Peking cuisine, whipping up signature creations like hot and sour soup, preserved smoked chicken, as well as Peking duck roasted to achieve paper-thin skin while remaining juicy on the inside. Additionally, diners can look towards northern Chinese creations such as sliced pig knuckles, fried egg rolls with meat and vegetables, and sizzling mutton with spring onions. Wrap up with Sun Moon Palace’s desserts like caramelised apples covered in spun sugar, or opt for soufflé balls with mashed red beans and banana, generously dusted in caster sugar.

Details

Address
Shop 1, G/F & 1/F, Pao Yip Building, 1-7 Ship Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.