Time Out says

Get ready to embrace the autumn season in Hong Kong! With the cool, crisp breeze, it's the perfect time to enjoy the outdoor atmosphere of al fresco venues in the city. This October, The Repulse Bay complex is inviting wine enthusiasts to wine and dine at their al fresco Sunset Wine Rally. Happening on October 13, from 7pm to 10pm, guests can enjoy the ambience of Seaview Terrace and The Marquee and embark on a journey of wine discovery. Sip on unlimited servings of exquisite vintages from both the Old and New World, with over 60 exceptional selections from Champagne's prestigious and boutique winemakers to the renowned regions of Bordeaux, Burgundy, Tuscany, and California.

Tomahawk steak and mouthwatering Angus Picanha barbecue, homemade signature satays, and seafood will be available at the dedicated stations. For those with a sweet tooth, a dessert buffet awaits with its array of sinful treats.

The selection of wines will include gems like Champagne Henriot Blanc de Blancs, Vilmart et Cie Grande Réserve 1er Cru Brut NV, Domaine William Fevre Chablis 1er Cru Montmains, Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Collection Claret, and many more exceptional choices. Even sake lovers will be able to indulge as Jikon Senbonnishiki Junmai Hire Junmai Ginjo will be available for tasting.