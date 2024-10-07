Subscribe
Supper Guide: 6 dessert shops for late-night dining in Hong Kong

Where to satisfy your sweet tooth after dark

Tang Shui Dang 1987
Photograph: Choy Kin Yue
Whether it’s after dinner or in the middle of the night following a long day of activities, the yearning ache of the sweet tooth can strike when you least expect it – especially with Halloween lurking around the corner, tempting you with all kinds of ghostly treats. Thankfully, Hong Kong’s food scene offers a diverse array of shops selling local snacks and other traditional desserts that can be enjoyed late at night, satiating those cravings no matter the hour. Here are some of the city’s favourites that you should check out.

1. Star Fifteen

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung

What it is: A local favourite in Tsim Sha Shui, this dessert shop boasts a collection of time-honoured Chinese sweet soups with recipes crafted by a professional with over three decades of experience in the scene.

Why we love it: Aside from comforting and smooth sweet soups – which come available in light or standard portion sizes – Star Fifteen also offers a range of shaved ice bowls with generous portions of toppings.

Time Out tip: If you would like to make a square meal out of it, there is a rotation of savoury dim sum options that can be mixed and matched with your dessert(s) of choice. Note that deep-fried items won’t be available after 6pm.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 1.30pm-12am

G/F, 26A Granville Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

2. Art of Dessert

Photograph: Joshua Lin

What it is: Tucked on Tung Choi Street around the corner from the Fa Yuen Street market, this homemade dessert diner offers a lighter take on creamy Hong Kong dessert soups.

Why we love it: The shop’s bowls of delicate black sesame paste, almond soup, and walnut soup carry that extra velvety texture, thanks to the labour of love that’s gone into the process of homemade desserts using fresh ingredients, which they proudly highlight.

Time Out tip: Enjoy the best of both worlds and opt for a duo blend from their mixed soups menu. Our favourite combos are the hot walnut with red bean soup, and the purple taro with sago and red bean soup.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 2.30pm-12am

Shop 6, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok

3. Yan Wo Dou Bun Chong

Photograph: Choy Kin Yue

What it is: This historic establishment revolves around one special ingredient: the humble soybean. The menu is straightforward, comprising tofu dishes, freshly ground soy milk, and tofu fa, a beloved Hong Kong dessert.

Why we love it: The silky smooth tofu fa pudding served here comes in a myriad of varieties, with highlights including ginger and black sesame – great options for a late-night treat.

Time Out tip: Don’t be too afraid to load up your tofu fa with some orange-coloured cane sugar to elevate the whole dish.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 24-hours

G/F, 28 Mong Kok Road, Mong Kok

4. Tang Shui Dang 1987

Photograph: Choy Kin Yue

What it is: At a glance, it may be hard to believe that this colourful shopfront has been around for over 40 years. Now run by a young couple, who were patrons of the shop, this eatery provides a comforting spot for nostalgic goodies after dark.

Why we love it: The welcoming atmosphere brings street food vibes from the outside in, taking patrons back in time to experience the bygone hawker era of dining in Hong Kong. The menu prides itself on maintaining an authentic and uniquely Hong Kong take on desserts. 

Time Out tip: If you’re feeling extra peckish, there is also a range of hot noodle dishes, fried bites, and famous street food items to munch on.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 5:30pm-2am

Shop C, G/F, Man King Building, 25 Man Wui Street, Jordan

5. Ngor Kee Ja Ja

Photograph: Joshua Lin

What it is: Ngor Kee Ja Ja is a well-known name that’s been around for more than 90 years now, famed for their unique Macanese-Portuguese-style preparation of the dish.

Why we love it: If you’re looking for a bang-for-your-buck bowl that will fill you up while satiating your sugar cravings, this is it. Their wallet-friendly desserts go for around $20 to $35 a pop and are generously loaded, making each spoonful a textural delight.

Time Out tip: The shop is located on the one-of-a-kind Temple Street, making it the perfect pit stop to grab a sweet treat in between strolling around the bustling night market.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 1pm-12am

G/F, 22 Temple Street, Yau Ma Tei

6. Chiu Chow Hop Shing Dessert

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung

What it is: A staple for desserts in the Kowloon City neighbourhood since 1955, this diner specialises in Chiu Chow-style varieties of sweet soups. Despite their glowing reputation amongst locals and visitors, the interiors remain unpretentious, feeling homely and inviting.

Why we love it: Its extensive menu of dessert options means that there is something for everyone, whether it’s a hot, filling sweet soup, or something light and refreshing like slushies and ice cream.

Time Out tip: This spot is situated right in the heart of Hong Kong’s ‘Little Thailand,’  so take some time to explore the neighbourhood of Kowloon City for some delightful Thai vibes. 

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 3pm-12am

G/F, 9 Lung Kong Road, Kowloon City

