Supper Guide: 6 dessert shops for late-night dining in Hong Kong

What it is: A local favourite in Tsim Sha Shui, this dessert shop boasts a collection of time-honoured Chinese sweet soups with recipes crafted by a professional with over three decades of experience in the scene.

Why we love it: Aside from comforting and smooth sweet soups – which come available in light or standard portion sizes – Star Fifteen also offers a range of shaved ice bowls with generous portions of toppings.

Time Out tip: If you would like to make a square meal out of it, there is a rotation of savoury dim sum options that can be mixed and matched with your dessert(s) of choice. Note that deep-fried items won’t be available after 6pm.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 1.30pm-12am

G/F, 26A Granville Road, Tsim Sha Tsui