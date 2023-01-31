Head to Elements to find Surasang, an upscale Korean restaurant that features a dimly lit, sleek interior paired with wooden furnishings. Enjoy a large selection of Korean dishes like beef bone soup ($150) and pork ribs with cheese ($320), or opt for luxurious selections such as their soy sauce marinated seafood platter ($695) and Hanwoo beef with rice ($390). Round out your meal by trying out their delectable desserts such as tiramisu flavoured with black sesame tofu ($78) or matcha ($78).
Surasang
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 1028B, Water, Elements, 1 Austin Rd West, Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2519 9182
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 11.30am-10.30pm
