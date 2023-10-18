Time Out says

Sushi Fujimoto provides an intimate dining experience within premier lifestyle destination FOCO. Helmed and owned by Chef Kenichi Fujimoto, who trained for a decade under the super vision of standout sushi chefs Shinji Kanesaka and Takashi Saito, the Japanese restaurant provides guests with exquisite and authentic Edomae-style sushi. Customers can grab a seat by the sushi counter, or dine in Sushi Fujimoto's private room which holds up to six guests. Whether you chose to dine here for lunch or dinner, chef Fujimoto will prepare an array of expertly-crafted dishes that use fresh produce flown in daily from Japan.





