Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sushi Fujimoto

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. sushi fujimoto
    Photograph: Courtesy Sushi Fujimoto
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. sushi fujimoto
    Photograph: Courtesy Sushi Fujimoto
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. sushi fujimoto
    Photograph: Courtesy Sushi Fujimoto
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. sushi fujimoto
    Photograph: Courtesy Sushi Fujimoto
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Sushi Fujimoto provides an intimate dining experience within premier lifestyle destination FOCO. Helmed and owned by Chef Kenichi Fujimoto, who trained for a decade under the super vision of standout sushi chefs Shinji Kanesaka and Takashi Saito, the Japanese restaurant provides guests with exquisite and authentic Edomae-style sushi. Customers can grab a seat by the sushi counter, or dine in Sushi Fujimoto's private room which holds up to six guests. Whether you chose to dine here for lunch or dinner, chef Fujimoto will prepare an array of expertly-crafted dishes that use fresh produce flown in daily from Japan.


Details

Address:
6/F, FOCO, 48 Cochrane Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6013 2900 (Whatsapp only)
Opening hours:
Mon-Tues, Thur-Sat 12pm-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.