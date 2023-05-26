Time Out says

This quaint Japanese-style cafe in Whampoa serves a large range of sweet treats. Aside from classic Japanese teas and lattes, Sweet Craft also offers a range of smoothies, soda drinks, and soft serve ice creams which feature Japanese-inspired flavours like tofu and black sesame. However, Sweet Craft is best known for their ice flakes which come in a large variety of flavours like peach nectar, and velvety tiramisu. Their signature flavour is sea salt caramel ice flake; which has a rich crème brûlée base and is topped with homemade brown sugar rocks, cream cheese and flavored popcorn, as well as a generous drizzle of caramel sauce. Sweet Craft's ice flakes are pilled high inside a cup, which will come in handy if ever feel like eating your ice flakes on the go.