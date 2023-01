Time Out says

T.w.i.g is one of the latest additions to Wan Chai’s cafe scene. Aside from standard coffees and teas, you can also try out their specialty beverages like salted Lotus latte ($55) or sparkling teas like passion fruit with butterfly pea tea ($58). When it comes to food, you can find items like savoury waffles served with smoked salmon ($138) and pulled pork ($128) on their menu, as well as baked goods such as bite-sized cakes ($20)and shortcake slices ($68).