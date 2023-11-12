Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tamora

  • Restaurants
  • Tai Po
  1. tamora
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. tamora
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

As one of the city's newest cafe openings, Jeju-style cafe Tamora stands out from the crowd not only for its appearance, but for its location. Nestled within Tai Mei Tuk Village in Tai Po, this three-storey cafe has a laidback atmosphere with an industrial vibe due to it's concrete walls, exposed bricks, and metalic accents. Tamora makes use of their relatively empty interior to allow people to admire their spacious venue, while also allowing them to soak up the sun and admire the beautiful surroundings of Tai Mei Tuk from the cafe's large windows. Aside from their coffees, Tamora also offers a wide variety of Jeju teas such as matcha lattes or volcanic oolong; as well as a few dessert options like cheesecakes or crispy croffles. 

Details

Address:
46B Tai Mei Tuk Tsuen, Tai Mei Tuk,
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-7pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.