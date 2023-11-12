Time Out says

As one of the city's newest cafe openings, Jeju-style cafe Tamora stands out from the crowd not only for its appearance, but for its location. Nestled within Tai Mei Tuk Village in Tai Po, this three-storey cafe has a laidback atmosphere with an industrial vibe due to it's concrete walls, exposed bricks, and metalic accents. Tamora makes use of their relatively empty interior to allow people to admire their spacious venue, while also allowing them to soak up the sun and admire the beautiful surroundings of Tai Mei Tuk from the cafe's large windows. Aside from their coffees, Tamora also offers a wide variety of Jeju teas such as matcha lattes or volcanic oolong; as well as a few dessert options like cheesecakes or crispy croffles.