Tango (Central)

Time Out says

After a temporary closure in November 2023, popular grill restaurant Tango Argentinian Steakhouse has reopened and moved to a new location in the heart of Lan Kwai Fong. Upon entering the restaurant, diners will get to experience the timeless atmosphere of Buenos Aires through Tango’s interior design, which consists of vintage pendant lamps, retro mural art on an exposed brick wall, as well as an open kitchen. Diners at this joint will get to savour premium Argentinian steak cuts such as ribeye ($418 for 400g), lomo fillet ($368 for 280g), hanger steak ($308 for 300g), as well as a variety of 30 day dry-aged beef cuts. Alternatively, Tango’s menu provides a selection of fresh seafood dishes such as Hokkaido scallop tiradito ($168), jumbo lump crab causita with brandy-infused aioli and quail egg ($168); classic empanadas with fillings like caramelised onions with salsa ($68), and pulled pork belly with green apple jam ($68).