Taqueria Super Macho's four hands dinner with Rick Bayless

  • Restaurants, Mexican
  • Taqueria Super Macho, Sheung Wan
taqueria super macho four hands
Photograph: Courtesy Taqueria Super Macho
Time Out says

Experience this exclusive four hands dinner for two evenings only

On February 27 to 28, Taqueria Super Macho will be holding a four hands dinner featuring TSM chef Billy Otis and his mentor, Mexican culinary expert Rick Bayless. Throughout his career, Bayless has been a passionate advocate for Mexican food and culture, and has appeared on several television programs where he showcased his culinary prowess. For two evenings, both chefs will team up to present a six-course menu ($788 per guest) with exciting Mexican dishes that reflect their shared passion for the cuisine. Start off by trying appetisers like salsa and guacamole, aguachile with assorted seafood in habanero broth, huarache (masa tortillas with black bean puree, queso fresco, and chicharron), and Oaxacan black mole. For mains, the chefs will prepare lamb barbeque tacos which come topped with Oaxacan-style salsa, radish, onions, and cilantro. Finally for dessert, guests will get to savour a traditional chocolate flavoured flan with cajeta, or Mexican caramel. Book your tables for the four hands dinner on Taqueria Super Macho’s website. 

Details

Address:
Taqueria Super Macho
33-35 Bridges St, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

