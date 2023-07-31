Hong Kong
Tasting Kitchen spotlights quality Norwegian seafood

  • Restaurants
  • Ocean Table by Tasting Kitchen, Ap Lei Chau
Tasting Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Tasting KitchenTasting Kitchen
It’s no secret that Hong Kongers love seafood, and between what we can find in supermarkets and restaurants, there are plenty of options out there, but Tasting Kitchen and the Norwegian Seafood Council have come together to highlight the premium quality of seafood the Nordic country has to offer. Tapping industry veteran and FINDS executive chef Jaakko Sorsa, Ap Lei Chau’s scenic Ocean Table is now taking bookings for a special tasting menu highlighting some of Norway’s most popular seafood exports, including oysters, sea urchins, langoustines, king scallops, red king crabs, and snow crab. Exact dishes will be confirmed when you make your reservation as all seafood is flown over directly from Europe while still being kept alive, ensuring the freshest and most seasonal offerings for any special occasion. The menu is priced at $2,800 per person and includes a Bollinger Champagne reception.

Details

Event website:
www.tasting-kitchen.com/oceantable/
Address:
Ocean Table by Tasting Kitchen
Unit 601, Oceanic Industrial Centre, 2 Lee Lok St, Ap Lei Chau
Hong Kong
Contact:
9537 0688
tk@tasting-kitchen.com
Price:
$2,800

Dates and times

