Time Out says

Since the inception of Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop’s first location in the city in 1996, this restaurant has been a popular option for many Hongkongers for their classic Cantonese fare. Its proprietor, Ho Koon Ming, is the son of Ho Chiu Hung – founder of time-honoured wonton noodle restaurant chain, Ho Hung Kee Wantun Noodles Shop. As a continuation of Ho Hung Kee’s legacy, Tasty also churns out Cantonese classics such as wonton noodles, roasted meats, congee, and dim sum.