Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Central
Advertising

Time Out says

Since the inception of Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop’s first location in the city in 1996, this restaurant has been a popular option for many Hongkongers for their classic Cantonese fare. Its proprietor, Ho Koon Ming, is the son of Ho Chiu Hung – founder of time-honoured wonton noodle restaurant chain, Ho Hung Kee Wantun Noodles Shop. As a continuation of Ho Hung Kee’s legacy, Tasty also churns out Cantonese classics such as wonton noodles, roasted meats, congee, and dim sum.

Details

Address:
Shop 3016-18, ifc mall, 8 Finance St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2295 0101
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.