Tucked away on the first floor of Golden Glory Manion in Tsim Sha Tsui, Tasty Hotpot Palace is not the easiest place to find. But once you're there, you'll feel as though you've stepped inside a traditional Chinese palace. Their fish maw chicken broth is one of the best in town, but it's the plating here that's truly impressive with their meats and seafood served in a decorative way that definitely calls for the camera to eat first. Tasty Hotpot Palace always has a ton of special deals on offer too, which you can keep an eye out for on their Facebook page.

Address: 1/F, Golden Glory Mansion, 16 Carnarvon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

