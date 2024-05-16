Hong Kong
Teawood Taiwanese Cafe & Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Teawood is a laid-back Taiwanese restaurant chain that provides a relaxing environment to dine in. The restaurant’s menu offers a large array of Taiwanese fare to choose from, like light bites inspired by dishes found at night markets, hearty bowls of piping hot noodles, and even desserts like taro balls with grass jelly. Be sure to wash your meal down with Taiwanese specialty drinks like brown sugar pearl milk tea or lemon aiyu jelly.

63 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
