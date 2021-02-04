Located in Tseung Kwan O’s The Parkside, Teppanyaki Mihara focuses on Japanese fusion grill cuisine. Think Miyazaki A4 Wagyu beef sirloin, Hokkaido scallop and oysters, Canadian lobster, South African abalone, and more grilled to perfection on the teppanyaki grill. They will offer two omakase menus at $720 and $1,280, six-course lunch sets, and eight-course dinner sets to give guests a varied experience. They will also hold an extensive collection of over 100 sakes, wines, shochu, spirits, and natural biodynamic wine to pair with the grilled items.
Teppanyaki Mihara (CLOSED)
Details
- Address:
- Shop G06, The Parkside, 18 Tong Chun St, Tseung Kwan O
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- 3618 8212
- Opening hours:
- Mon to sun 12-3pm and 6pm-12am
