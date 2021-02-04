Time Out says

Located in Tseung Kwan O’s The Parkside, Teppanyaki Mihara focuses on Japanese fusion grill cuisine. Think Miyazaki A4 Wagyu beef sirloin, Hokkaido scallop and oysters, Canadian lobster, South African abalone, and more grilled to perfection on the teppanyaki grill. They will offer two omakase menus at $720 and $1,280, six-course lunch sets, and eight-course dinner sets to give guests a varied experience. They will also hold an extensive collection of over 100 sakes, wines, shochu, spirits, and natural biodynamic wine to pair with the grilled items.