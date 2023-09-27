Hong Kong
Teppanyaki Mihara Goten

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Renowned Japanese chef Terufumi Mihara has opened Teppanyaki Mihara Goten (TMG) in Causeway Bay. Here, diners will get to experience a blend of kappo cuisine and teppanyaki as chef Mihara fires up the teppan and prepares dishes before their eyes. Aside from using Japanese culinary influences in his creations, chef Mihara draws inspiration from various global cuisines like French, Italian, and Chinese to craft a unique take on teppanyaki dishes. Highlights on TMG’s menu to look forward to include grilled king crab crepe, broiled Ezo abalone with Hokkaido sea urchin, grilled rockfish with clam butter, and A4 Miyazaki Wagyu beef roll.

Details

Address:
3/F, CUBUS, 1 Hoi Ping Rd, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
5394 3689
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-11pm
