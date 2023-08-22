Time Out says

This month, Italian chefs Marco Xodo of Testina by Trippa Milano and ZS Hospitality and chef Matteo Fontana of Vietnam's Da Vittorio Saigon will join forces for an exclusive two-day dining experience. Guests will have the opportunity to dig into an eight-course set menu that combines the signature dishes of both restaurants, complemented by a wine pairing from a selection of wines from Italy and around the world.

Dish highlights from chef Matteo include raw tuna spaghetti with bagna càuda sauce served with pistachio crumble, and egg à la egg with Oscietra caviar. Chef Marco will present dishes featuring wagyu striploin, barley and veal tongue ragù, cherry jus, and amberjack carpaccio with peach and cucumber. To end the meal, both chefs will collaborate on a dessert called Coccole Finali (which translates to 'final cuddles' in Italian), featuring Da Vittorio Saigon's signature Cannoncini filled with Testina's hazelnut chantilly.

This exclusive menu is available for lunch ($1,588 per person) and dinner ($1,888 per person). Seats are limited, so book today via Testina's website.