Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Testina x Da Vittorio Saigon

  • Restaurants
  • Testina, Central
  1. Testina x Da Vittorio Saigon
    Photograph: Courtesy Da Vittorio Saigon and Testina Testina x Da Vittorio Saigon
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Testina x Da Vittorio Saigon
    Photograph: Courtesy Testina Testina's “Trippa Fritta", Fried Honeycomb Beef Tripe & Rosemary
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Da Vittorio Saigon
    Photograph: Courtesy Da Vittorio SaigonEgg à la egg with Oscietra caviar; raw tuna spaghetti with bagna càuda sauce served with pistachio crumble
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This month, Italian chefs Marco Xodo of Testina by Trippa Milano and ZS Hospitality and chef Matteo Fontana of Vietnam's Da Vittorio Saigon will join forces for an exclusive two-day dining experience. Guests will have the opportunity to dig into an eight-course set menu that combines the signature dishes of both restaurants, complemented by a wine pairing from a selection of wines from Italy and around the world.

Dish highlights from chef Matteo include raw tuna spaghetti with bagna càuda sauce served with pistachio crumble, and egg à la egg with Oscietra caviar. Chef Marco will present dishes featuring wagyu striploin, barley and veal tongue ragù, cherry jus, and amberjack carpaccio with peach and cucumber. To end the meal, both chefs will collaborate on a dessert called Coccole Finali (which translates to 'final cuddles' in Italian), featuring Da Vittorio Saigon's signature Cannoncini filled with Testina's hazelnut chantilly.

This exclusive menu is available for lunch ($1,588 per person) and dinner ($1,888 per person). Seats are limited, so book today via Testina's website.

Details

Address:
Testina
3/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2798 0668
info@testina.hk
Opening hours:
12pm-11pm

Dates and times

12:00Testina x Da Vittorio SaigonTestina $1,588 (lunch) and $1,888 (dinner)
12:00Testina x Da Vittorio SaigonTestina $1,588 (lunch) and $1,888 (dinner)
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.