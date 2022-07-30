Time Out says

If you're looking for a new al fresco dining spot, head to the southeast of Kowloon Peninsula and drink and dine amidst seafront views at the newly opened The Bayside. Located at the Hung Hom harbourfront, the spacious restaurant has both indoor and outdoor dining, perfect for gathering with friends and family. The kitchen is helmed by Spanish head chef Javier Perez and executive chef Gary Batra. Feast on Mediterranean dishes covering flavours from Valencia to Venice. The menu presents a selection of fresh seafood, tapas, homemade pasta, and in-house dry-aged meats. For drinks, guests can order glasses of wines, cocktails, beers, and house-infused gins. As soon as the ban on live music lifts, they will be showcasing Jazz & Brunch by the Bay, where guests can enjoy live jazz performances and free-flow drinks.