This modern bistro hidden inside Kwun Tong's Camel Paint Building may a bit of a hassle to find, but we promise it's worth the wait. The Cool Cousins offers a wide variety of dishes, but notably their handmade burgers are what really shine here. Combining flavours like buffalo chicken and vanilla icecream, mac and cheese, or ahi tuna salsa into burgers are just some of the possiblities at The Cool Cousins.