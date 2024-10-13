Subscribe
  • Restaurants | Cafés
  • Wan Chai

The Corner @ H....Coffee & Shop

Time Out says

This casual venue in Wan Chai shares a space with a lifestyle product store, H. Coffee and & Shop. Customers can find various seating options like couches, dining chairs, foldable camping chairs, and even plush arm chairs spread across their spacious venue, so you’re bound to be comfortable and be able to focus on your work without any distractions. Need a mental break after staring at your screen for hours on end? Wander around the venue to browse the displays stocked with organic food, fair trade items and even pet goods for purchase.

Details

Address
1/F, Fortune Building, 150-158 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11am-10pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-10pm
