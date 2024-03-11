Time Out says

Check out cafe-bar The Double on your next visit to Taikoo Place. Customers can choose to grab a seat by the cafe’s barista station, or chill out by the cafe’s floor-to-ceiling windows. During the day, The Double offers lunch combos that come with a soup and salad of your choice, main dish options like lasagna or butter chicken curry, as well as a daily dessert or coffee. If you’re in the mood for tipples, try The Double’s signature tea and coffee cocktails, such as their Robust Negroni infused with roasted coffee beans, or the Taikoo Breakfast which includes cold-brewed Earl Grey.