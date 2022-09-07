Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Hawk & Aster

  • Restaurants
  • Admiralty
  1. the hawk & aster
    Photograph: Courtesy The Hawk & Aster
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. the hawk & aster
    Photograph: Courtesy The Hawk & Aster
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Located in the atrium of Pacific Place, The Hawk & Aster doubles as a cafe and a restaurant that serves meals all throughout the day along with their coffee offerings. The Hawk & Aster’s coffee are provided by Elephant Grounds, so be sure to pair your meal or dessert with one of Elephant Grounds’ exclusives, like the bulletproof coffee or smoked milk affogato. As an all-day dining venue, The Hawk & Aster’s menu features a variety of egg benedict dishes for breakfast as well as brasserie classics like steak tartare, spaghetti alle vongole, and others for lunch and dinner. They also offer delectable desserts like five-layer dark chocolate cake and crème brûlée too. The Hawk & Aster also collaborates with French aperitif Suze to create signature cocktails for the cafe, which includes a White Negroni.

Details

Address:
Unit 008, Level LG1, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.thegrandcafes.com
3501 8557
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8am-10.30pm, Sat-Sun and public holidays 9am-10.30pm
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.