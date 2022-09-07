Time Out says

Located in the atrium of Pacific Place, The Hawk & Aster doubles as a cafe and a restaurant that serves meals all throughout the day along with their coffee offerings. The Hawk & Aster’s coffee are provided by Elephant Grounds, so be sure to pair your meal or dessert with one of Elephant Grounds’ exclusives, like the bulletproof coffee or smoked milk affogato. As an all-day dining venue, The Hawk & Aster’s menu features a variety of egg benedict dishes for breakfast as well as brasserie classics like steak tartare, spaghetti alle vongole, and others for lunch and dinner. They also offer delectable desserts like five-layer dark chocolate cake and crème brûlée too. The Hawk & Aster also collaborates with French aperitif Suze to create signature cocktails for the cafe, which includes a White Negroni.