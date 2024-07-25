The Homecoming of Legends is an exciting partnership between the Michelin-starred restaurants Tin Lung Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong and Man Ho Chinese Restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel. The dinner showcases the collaboration between chef Paul Lau from Tin Lung Heen and chef Jayson Tang from Man Ho Chinese Restaurant. It highlights the seamless teamwork between the master and his apprentice, allowing them to present their innovative interpretations of Cantonese cuisine.



Guests can enjoy the 11-course menu for two nights at Tin Lung Heen on July 18 and Man Ho Chinese Restaurant on July 25. The menu features delicious dishes that combine chef Lau’s unique ingredients and cooking style with chef Tang’s flavourful twists and culinary techniques. Dishes include chef Lau’s wok-fried tofu with sea urchin and chef Tang’s steamed mantis shrimp fillet with egg white in Huadiao wine, topped with shavings of dried fish roe.

Other standout dishes from the menu include double-boiled soup with eight kinds of assorted air-dried seafood, such as abalone, razor clams, and crispy whelk. Additionally, there is crispy, deep-fried sea cucumber stuffed with scallop filling, served with a sauce made with lobster foam, salmon roes, crab roes, and caviar that promises to delight your palate.

The 'Homecoming of Legends dinner is available at $1,888 per person, with an option to add premium wine and beverage pairing for an additional $1,500 per person.