Take a day trip up to Sai Kung and stop by The Hut, a cafe that specialises in freshly-made souffle pancakes. Aside from the original ($45), their menu offers flavours like tiramisu ($58) and passionfruit with cream ($50), but you could go even further and add as many toppings as you desire at additional costs. Pair your fluffy pancakes with a coffee, or go above and beyond by treating yourself to one of their decadent smoothies.
The Hut
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 58-72 Ko Fu Building, Fuk Man Rd, Sai Kung
- Sai Kung
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9315 2335
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 1pm-11pm
Discover Time Out original video