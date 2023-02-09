Hong Kong
The Hut

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung
the hut souffle pancakes
Photograph: Instagram/@thehut.hk
Take a day trip up to Sai Kung and stop by The Hut, a cafe that specialises in freshly-made souffle pancakes. Aside from the original ($45), their menu offers flavours like tiramisu ($58) and passionfruit with cream ($50), but you could go even further and add as many toppings as you desire at additional costs. Pair your fluffy pancakes with a coffee, or go above and beyond by treating yourself to one of their decadent smoothies.

58-72 Ko Fu Building, Fuk Man Rd, Sai Kung
Sai Kung
9315 2335
Mon-Sun 1pm-11pm
