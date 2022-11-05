Time Out says

Pescatarians will love this new addition to Soho's vibrant dining scene. The Italian Club, an e-commerce platform that offers the best Italian products – from cheeses, meats, cold cuts, and more – opens their first restaurant in Soho, and it spotlights seafood and wine. Helmed by head chef Stefano Balsamo, the 24-seater venue provides three tasting menus (15 course/$1,880; 12 course/$1,580; five course/$1,080) featuring premium seafood and ingredients from well-known Italian seaside towns. The menu also offers pre and post-dinner cocktails, quality Champagnes, and Italian wines. Designed by Pininfarina – a renowned Italian firm that provides integrated solutions in the automotive, architecture, and retail industries – The Italian Club Seafood Wine Bar's fluid modern interior aims to make the guests feel as though they were sitting by the sea.