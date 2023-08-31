Time Out says

The Kitin specialises in high-end, creative Cantonese dishes that fuse Eastern and Western culinary techniques. As soon as you enter their venue, you'll be greeted by lavish decor inspired by Chinese bridges and geometric elements to give an air of elegance. Additionally, The Kitin's main dining area features plenty of window-side tables, which provide a sweeping 270-degree view of Victoria Harbour.

Helmed by head chef Wayne, who honed his culinary skills in Japan, France, and Italy, The Kitin's culinary team uses various exotic ingredients to create their unique take on Cantonese cuisine. Diners can enjoy sensational dishes such as croissants with golden X.O sauce, steamed lobster dumplings in chicken broth meticulously crafted to look like a koi fish, and baked Japanese snow crab shell topped with 24 karat gold leaf. Diners at The Kitin who present same-day tickets to Hong Kong Palace Museum, M+, or Xiqu Centre can enjoy a discount of 15 percent off their entire bill (except for weekends and public holidays).